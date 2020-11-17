4A Games Still Working On Linux Port Of Metro Exodus

While Metro Exodus can run on Linux right now via Steam Play, 4A Games is still working on a port of this popular game to Linux and Mac systems.
Following the reliable ports of Metro 2033 and Metro Redux to Linux, we've been looking forward to the native Linux port of Metro Exodus since at least the earlier versions have been benchmark-friendly for our needs following the Linux port (complete with CLI switches, unlike the Windows version at least at the time).
It's been a while since last hearing anything about the Linux port of Metro Exodus but fortunately 4A Games confirmed today it's still in the works.
In an update on 4a-games.com.mt they confirmed, "we’re also working on dedicated Linux and Mac versions of the game. We’ll share more information about these closer to release."
Metro Exodus launched last year as the latest game in the Metro franchise and powered by the 4A Engine. Hopefully we won't be waiting too much longer before the Linux port.
10 Comments