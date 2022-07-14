Initial Intel Meteor Lake Graphics Support Ready For Linux 5.20
The last set of drm-intel-gt-next changes intended for Linux 5.20 have now been submitted for pulling into DRM-Next. This pull has some notable changes, including initial Meteor Lake graphics bring-up.
Earlier this month Intel began posting Linux graphics driver patches for Meteor Lake, the successor to Raptor Lake. Now already for Linux 5.20 those initial Meteor Lake patches to the i915 kernel graphics driver are queued.
As noted in the earlier Phoronix article, these patches confirm Meteor Lake as having Xe_LPD+ "Display version 14" capabilities, version 13 media block, and version 12.70 for its graphics block. These versions indicate an upgrade over "version 13" display engine for Xe LPD in use currently, moving beyond the "version 12" media block used in current generation hardware, and a minor update to the graphics engine. Indications so far are that Meteor Lake will be similar to Xe HP DG2/Alchemist discrete graphics in terms of capabilities but within integrated graphics form for these 14th Gen Core processors. The initial kernel driver code adds Meteor Lake graphics PCI IDs as 0x7D40, 0x7D43, 0x7DC0, 0x7D45, 0x7D47, 0x7D55, 0x7D60, 0x7DC5, 0x7DD5, and 0x7DE0.
In addition to Meteor Lake support sent in for this drm-intel-gt-next pull, there is also the driver user-space API changes around small BAR support, support for local memory PCIe resizable BAR (ReBAR) support, various driver fixes, and a number of other low-level changes. There are also more DG2 and Arctic Sound M device IDs added.
More details on this latest batch of Intel kernel graphics driver changes slated for Linux 5.20 via this pull request. From prior pulls to DRM-Next is already Ponte Vecchio preparations (still early) and getting DG2 / ATS-M into better shape.
