Meson'ed Mesa Allows For 10 Second Build & Deploy Of Intel's Vulkan Driver

Among the projects recently adopting the Meson build system has been Mesa 3D. The build time benefits are quite encouraging for developers.
The Mesa onboarding of Meson has been happening in their Git code the past several weeks. Similar to other projects, Meson with the Ninja back-end is allowing for much quicker build times than using GNU Autotools and alternatives.
Former Intel Linux graphics developer turned Googler, Chad Versace, has today expressed more gratitude for Meson.
He shared that thanks to Meson he can now go from a a clean checkout of Mesa to an installed Intel Vulkan driver within 10 seconds! Quite an achievement. Meson allows for building Mesa with just the Intel Vulkan driver, its ICD driver JSON file, the pkg-config file and nothing more, if you so desire.
Being able to build the individual driver in about 10 seconds should certainly help in testing/regression scenarios.
