Should you be using the Meson DRM/KMS Linux driver for Amlogic hardware support , HDMI 2.0 4K @ 60Hz support is on the way.A newly posted patch series by Bay Libre's Neil Armstrong enables support for HDMI 2.0 "4k60" modes. In total the 8 patches touch just a few hundred lines of code to get this HDMI 2.0 4K support going for the hardware.If all goes well this addition to the Meson DRM driver will come with Linux 4.21.