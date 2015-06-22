Meson 0.63.0rc1 Brings Support For Mold, Improvements For Windows Cross-Compiling

Sunday marked the release of the Meson 0.63 release candidate for this increasingly popular open-source, cross-platform build system.
Meson 0.63.0rc1 brings a number of improvements for enhancing this speedy build system's capabilities. Meson 0.63 introduces some D language compiler checks, meson devenv when cross-compiling for Windows will now set the WINEPATH automatically to point to the needed DLLs and executables, the ability to add resources to a Java JAR file, support for the Mold linker, a new debug() function for just outputting to the Meson log, improvements for managing languages and compiler options on a per-sub-project basis, and a number of other enhancements.
More details on the changes coming to the Meson 0.63 build system via MesonBuild.com. The 0.63 release candidate can be downloaded from the Meson GitHub.
Add A Comment