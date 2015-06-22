Meson 0.63.0rc1 Brings Support For Mold, Improvements For Windows Cross-Compiling
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 20 June 2022 at 05:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
Sunday marked the release of the Meson 0.63 release candidate for this increasingly popular open-source, cross-platform build system.

Meson 0.63.0rc1 brings a number of improvements for enhancing this speedy build system's capabilities. Meson 0.63 introduces some D language compiler checks, meson devenv when cross-compiling for Windows will now set the WINEPATH automatically to point to the needed DLLs and executables, the ability to add resources to a Java JAR file, support for the Mold linker, a new debug() function for just outputting to the Meson log, improvements for managing languages and compiler options on a per-sub-project basis, and a number of other enhancements.

More details on the changes coming to the Meson 0.63 build system via MesonBuild.com. The 0.63 release candidate can be downloaded from the Meson GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Git 2.37-rc1 Released With "git -v" & "git -h" Convenient Options
Mold 1.3 High Speed Linker Released With LTO Improvements
Fish Shell 3.5 Released With Many Scripting Improvements
PHP 8.2 Performance Continues Moving In The Right Direction
PostgreSQL 15 Performance Improving With Faster Sorting, Many New Features
Rust Code Updated For The Linux Kernel - Networking & Async Support Started
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GitLab Now The Main Development Platform For Wine
With A Few Lines Of Code, AMD's Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 5.20
Akamai Warns Of "Panchan" Linux Botnet That Leverages Golang Concurrency, Systemd
The Bizarre Case Of Zstd's Very Slow Performance On Arch Linux
Canonical Continues Working On Ubuntu's Firefox Snap Performance
Hertzbleed Disclosed As New Family Of Side-Channel Attacks Affecting Intel + AMD
LinuxBoot Joins The Open-Source Firmware Foundation
FreeDesktop.org GitLab Down Due To Drive Failures