While popularity in Solaris-based operating systems may be on the decline, for Meson to ultimately replace other build systems it will need good support for said operating systems where Automake, CMake, and others are well supported. As such, with this weekend's Meson 0.52 release comes with better support for Solaris and the OpenSolaris-derived Illumos platforms.
Meson 0.52 was released on Sunday with support for taking environment values from a dictionary, better support for Illumos and Solaris, clang-tidy target support, better compiler/linker combination handling, experimental WebAssembly support with EmScripten, better support for static libraries, and a lot more.
The Meson 0.52 Solaris/Illumos support is extended to the point that "one can reasonably expect projects to compile."
More details on Meson 0.52 at MesonBuild.com.
