Meson 0.50 is now available as the latest feature update to this increasingly used cross-platform build system that is powering the likes of many GNOME projects, many X.Org/FreeDesktop.org low-level software components, and other software that when paired with Ninja is known for its lightning fast build times and better cross-OS support compared to traditional alternatives.
Meson 0.50 adds support for the NVIDIA PGI Fortran/C/C++ compiler, support for the LLVM FLANG Fortran compiler, various other Fortran improvements like co-array support, NVIDIA CUDA support, HD5F support, clang-format has a built-in target now, and various other enhancements. There are also several improvements in this release for enhancing Meson's cross-compiling abilities. Meson 0.50 also prevents various improvements for its CMake dependency back-end.
More details on the new Meson 0.50 build system update via MesonBuild.com.
