Intel i965 Mesa Driver Finally Lands Its On-Disk Shader Cache

Intel developers have finally landed their patches for supporting the i965 Mesa OpenGL on-disk shader cache.
While RadeonSI has implemented its on-disk shader cache since earlier this year, the Intel shader cache that originally pre-dates that work was finally carried over the finish line last night and are now in Git. This work is present for the Mesa 18.0 release due out in early 2018 and not the upcoming Mesa 17.3 update due out in about two weeks.
The purpose of an OpenGL on-disk shader cache is to allow GLSL shaders to be cached to the HDD/SSD in order to speed-up game load times on subsequent loads by not having to recompile the shaders, help stabilize frame-rates/performance for games that may frequently be requesting shaders during game time, etc. The Mesa shader cache tends to especially help Shadow of Mordor and other games.
At this time the Intel OpenGL shader cache isn't enabled by default but requires the MESA_GLSL_CACHE_DISABLE=0 environment variable be set. Benchmarks coming up shortly.
