Mesa Gets Testing Patches For New Zen Optimization Around Thread Pinning
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 13 November 2018 at 05:36 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
It was just yesterday that the AMD Zen L3 thread pinning was dropped from Mesa due to that optimization not panning out as intended for benefiting the new AMD processors with the open-source Linux graphics driver stack. Lead Mesa hacker Marek Olšák is already out with a new Zen tuning implementation that may deliver on the original optimization goal.

The first patch posted by Marek as part of his new tuning effort is to regularly re-pin the driver threads to the core complex (CCX) where the application thread is. Basically, when Mesa is being used without the glthread (OpenGL threading) behavior, keep chasing the application/game thread on the processor so it will be part of the same CCX and share a cache. This chasing is done rather than explicitly pinning the application thread.

The second proposed patch is the pinning of the driver threads to a specific CCX in cases where OpenGL threading is in use. Those driver threads include all three RadeonSI threads: the Gallium thread, the Winsys tasks, and glthread. Those driver threads are being pinned to a "random" CCX regardless of the application thread's position on the CPU.

These patches are currently on Mesa-dev for testing. Hopefully in the days ahead I'll have the time to try out these patches for their performance impact when running the open-source OpenGL stack on Ryzen CPUs.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa Drops Support For AMD Zen L3 Thread Pinning, Will Develop New Approach
Gallium D3D9 "Nine" Support Gets New Patches To Help Fight Lag Without Tearing
Mesa 18.3-RC2 Released With RADV, Wayland & NIR Fixes
More AMD Zen Microarchitecture Tuning For Mesa Is Likely Ahead
Mesa Gets Patches For EXT_multisampled_render_to_texture, Freedreno A6xx MSAA
Mesa 18.3-RC1 Released As The Final 2018 Update Approaches
Popular News This Week
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
Endless Computers Introducing $299 "Hack" Laptop To Teach Kids To Code
Hands On With The Most Open-Source, High-Performance System For 2018
Unreal Engine 4.21 Released, Linux Now Defaults To Vulkan
AMD Next Horizon: Zen 2, 7nm Vega, AMD On Amazon EC2