Mesa Gets Patch For Official Intel Whiskey Lake Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 October 2018 at 07:28 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Back in June there was the initial Whiskey Lake support for the Intel DRM kernel driver ahead of the Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake announcement from late August. Now there is formal Whiskey Lake support for Intel's Mesa code.

Some of the Whiskey Lake PCI IDs were already present in Mesa as they were added as reserved IDs to Coffeelake. With Whiskey Lake effectively having the same graphics as Coffeelake, like with the kernel DRM code, it's mostly adding the new PCI IDs -- and for the existing IDs, relabeling them as being Whiskey Lake parts.


So there's now this patch with the formal Intel Whiskey Lake support in Mesa.
