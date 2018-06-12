DRM Leasing / Display Patches Updated For Mesa's Vulkan Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 12 June 2018 at 06:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Keith Packard's patches for improving the Linux infrastructure around VR HMD devices have landed within the mainline Linux kernel as well as in X.Org Server 1.20, but for rounding out the work, there still are pending patches for the Mesa Vulkan drivers.

Keith has spent more than one year working on allowing "DRM leasing", non-desktop handling for virtual reality head-mounted displays, and other related improvements to better embrace HMDs on the Linux graphics stack for optimal performance. The patches for the Vulkan DRM leasing though have yet to be merged into Mesa.

Sent out today by the longtime X developer were the latest revised patches. This work includes KHR_display_extension, EXT_direct_mode_display, and EXT_acquire_xlib_display for the Intel ANV and Radeon RADV drivers. These Vulkan driver extensions allow for manipulating the display support directly and for borrowing a RandR output / DRM lease for use directly by a Vulkan game/application/compositor.

Hopefully this work can get squared away in time for the Mesa 18.2 release that is expected out in August.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Etnaviv Gallium3D Now Working On NIR Support
Mesa 18.0.5 Released, But It's Now Time To Upgrade To Mesa 18.1+
Mesa 18.1.1 Released With Many OpenGL + Vulkan Driver Fixes
Vega Up For Another Performance Boost On RadeonSI, More Fixes For RADV From Feral
Mesa 18.0.5 Is The Last Planned Release In The Series
OpenGL Compatibility Profile Updates Land In Mesa 18.2-dev
Popular News This Week
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
Microsoft Has Reportedly Reached A Deal To Acquire GitHub
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver
The Most Affordable & Open-Source POWER9 System To Date Can Now Be Pre-Ordered
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel