Jason Ekstrand of Intel has landed nearly 50 changes to the SPIR-V and Vulkan driver code in Mesa 17.4-dev Git.
Among the work that hit Mesa Git a short time ago includes:
- Reworked SPIR-V logging.
- A variety of Vulkan WSI (windowing system integration) changes.
- VK_EXT_external_memory_dma_buf support in both RADV and ANV Vulkan drivers.
- Some greater code-sharing between the RADV and ANV drivers.
- PRIME support for the ANV Vulkan driver via using the common WSI code-path.
- VK_KHR_get_surface_capabilities2 support in RADV.
Fetch this latest code from Mesa Git while it will make its official debut in Mesa 18.0 due around February~March of next year.
