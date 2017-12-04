Many Vulkan Changes Hit Mesa 17.4-dev Git
4 December 2017
Jason Ekstrand of Intel has landed nearly 50 changes to the SPIR-V and Vulkan driver code in Mesa 17.4-dev Git.

Among the work that hit Mesa Git a short time ago includes:

- Reworked SPIR-V logging.

- A variety of Vulkan WSI (windowing system integration) changes.

- VK_EXT_external_memory_dma_buf support in both RADV and ANV Vulkan drivers.

- Some greater code-sharing between the RADV and ANV drivers.

- PRIME support for the ANV Vulkan driver via using the common WSI code-path.

- VK_KHR_get_surface_capabilities2 support in RADV.

Fetch this latest code from Mesa Git while it will make its official debut in Mesa 18.0 due around February~March of next year.
