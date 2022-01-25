Open-Source Intel & Radeon GPU Drivers Ready With Day-One Support For Vulkan 1.3
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 25 January 2022
For the just-announced Vulkan 1.3, the open-source Intel "ANV" and Radeon "RADV" Vulkan drivers within Mesa are prepared to land support for this updated specification.

On the same day as the graphics vendors shipping beta proprietary drivers with Vulkan 1.3 support, the open-source ANV/RADV drivers within Mesa are good to go too with their Vulkan 1.3 support.

Granted, Vulkan 1.3 is about making official various extensions as part of the core specification that previously were optional. The Intel and Radeon Vulkan Mesa drivers have supported the 23 extensions already promoted to core, so the hurdle today isn't too extremely challenging. In any case, this same-day support is a remarkable difference compared to the old days of Mesa where it was months/years behind the upstream OpenGL driver specification for its hardware drivers.


This MR enables Vulkan 1.3 for Intel and this MR has the RADV support. Both merge requests are expected to land for this quarter's Mesa 22.0 release.

More details on Vulkan 1.3 within Vulkan 1.3 Released With Dynamic Rendering In Core, New Roadmap Guidance For Modern GPUs.
