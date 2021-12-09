Mesa's Virgl Code Lands Optimization For Lowering Memory Use

It is not too often getting to talk about performance optimizations for Mesa's Virgl code that along with in conjunction with related "Virgil" components allows for hardware-accelerated 3D/OpenGL running within virtual machines. Hitting Mesa 22.0 this week though is some Virgl code improvements for allowing lower memory use within virtual machines.
Maksym Wezdecki has contributed a patch to Mesa's virgl/drm code around optimizing the texture uploading path. The patch that went through several rounds of review ultimately allows for reduced memory consumption within the guest VMs when using the Virgl code.
See this merge request now part of mainline Mesa for all of the details on this texture upload optimization.
Learn more about the Virgil 3D project for accelerated open-source 3D graphics in VMs via GitHub.
