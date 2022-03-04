Mesa's Venus VirtIO-GPU Vulkan Driver Adds Code To Handle ANGLE
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 4 March 2022 at 05:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa's Venus driver providing VirtIO-GPU Vulkan support that was developed by Google as part of the Virgil effort for 3D acceleration within guest VMs can now run ANGLE. Google's ANGLE in turn is their OpenGL ES conformant implementation that can run atop Vulkan / Metal / OpenGL / Direct3D interfaces.

While Mesa already has Zink as a means of OpenGL ES (and desktop OpenGL) atop Vulkan, Mesa's Venus driver for VirtIO-GPU Vulkan usage has landed the necessary requirements for supporting Google's ANGLE for OpenGL ES atop that driver. The Vulkan VK_EXT_image_robustness, VK_EXT_line_rasterization, and VK_EXT_provoking_vertex extensions were implemented for ANGLE while may also benefit other Vulkan software too running atop Venus.

The Venus protocol and Virgl renderer code has already in turn previously merged the necessary changes for handling this ANGLE support initiative. The Mesa changes to Venus for this ANGLE support can be found via this merge request that landed in Mesa 22.1 on Thursday.

Those curious about the latest state of ANGLE can see Google's ANGLE on GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Adds Support For New "GFX1036" / "GFX1037" Hardware To Linux OpenGL Driver
LLVMpipe/Lavapipe Patches Land To Allow For Greater CPU Saturation
LLVMpipe Patches Pending For Faster Vertex/Fragment Processing
Raspberry Pi's Vulkan Driver Likely To See Better Performance This Year
Etnaviv Strips Out Its TGSI Backend In Favor Of NIR
Microsoft Adds Residency Management To Mesa's D3D12 Code For Better Efficiency
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Future Intel Systems To Reportedly Be Even Less Friendly For Open-Source Firmware
GIMP 2.99.10 Released As "A Pretty Massive Step" Toward GIMP 3.0
Microsoft Has Another Go At Their DirectX Linux Kernel Driver
KDE Had An Exciting Week With Plasma Available On The Steam Deck, Many Fixes
Linux Kernel Moving Ahead With Going From C89 To C11 Code
Red Hat Eyeing Innovative eBPF Uses For Linux's HID Subsystem
Intel Ramps Up Linux Investment By Acquiring Linutronix
Linux 5.18 Adding Audio Support For NVIDIA's Orin SoC