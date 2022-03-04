Mesa's Venus VirtIO-GPU Vulkan Driver Adds Code To Handle ANGLE

Mesa's Venus driver providing VirtIO-GPU Vulkan support that was developed by Google as part of the Virgil effort for 3D acceleration within guest VMs can now run ANGLE. Google's ANGLE in turn is their OpenGL ES conformant implementation that can run atop Vulkan / Metal / OpenGL / Direct3D interfaces.
While Mesa already has Zink as a means of OpenGL ES (and desktop OpenGL) atop Vulkan, Mesa's Venus driver for VirtIO-GPU Vulkan usage has landed the necessary requirements for supporting Google's ANGLE for OpenGL ES atop that driver. The Vulkan VK_EXT_image_robustness, VK_EXT_line_rasterization, and VK_EXT_provoking_vertex extensions were implemented for ANGLE while may also benefit other Vulkan software too running atop Venus.
The Venus protocol and Virgl renderer code has already in turn previously merged the necessary changes for handling this ANGLE support initiative. The Mesa changes to Venus for this ANGLE support can be found via this merge request that landed in Mesa 22.1 on Thursday.
Those curious about the latest state of ANGLE can see Google's ANGLE on GitHub.
