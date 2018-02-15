Marek Updates OpenGL 3.1 ARB_compatibility Support For Mesa
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 February 2018
Last October well known open-source AMD driver developer Marek Olšák began work on OpenGL compatibility profile support for Mesa. This work is about OpenGL 3.1 with ARB_compatibility support, something generally relevant for workstation OpenGL users and one of the few remaining advantages of AMD's current proprietary OpenGL driver.

This week Marek got back to working on this initial compatibility profile support and he's now sent out the second revision to the patches. ARB_compatibility allows for deprecated/removed features of OpenGL to still be accessible in newer versions of the specification.

In the V2 patches, ARB_enhanced_layouts is now supported while in the compatibility context and other improvements.

We'll see where these patches lead and if it ends up enabling some professional/workstation users onto being able to use Mesa if the compatibility context support gets fully rounded out.
