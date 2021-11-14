Mesa's Turnip Driver For Qualcomm Adreno GPUs Now Exposes Vulkan 1.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 November 2021 at 05:18 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa's open-source "Turnip" driver that provides Vulkan support for Qualcomm Adreno graphics hardware and complementary to the Freedreno Gallium3D driver can now handle Vulkan 1.2.

The last piece of the puzzle was recently merged for supporting VK_KHR_separate_depth_stencil_layouts in Turnip. With that landed, the path was cleared for advertizing Vulkan 1.2 API support instead of Vulkan 1.1.

This Turnip Vulkan 1.2 support is in place for Mesa 22.0 that will be released next quarter.

Meanwhile on kernel side with Linux 5.16 there is more SoC support in the MSM DRM driver, eDP output handling, and other improvements there. Google and other partners continue working on the open-source Qualcomm graphics stack. In fact, Google is using the Freedreno/Turnip code on various Chromebooks in place of a proprietary driver stack.
Add A Comment
Related News
Experimental Mesa Zink Code Managing To Run Wayland's Weston Compositor
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Can Finally Render glxgears With Great Speed
Mesa 21.3-rc5 Released With Numerous Intel / AMD / Zink Fixes
Mesa 22.0 Zink Speeds Up OpenGL-Over-Vulkan On CPUs
Etnaviv Gallium3D Switches Over To NIR By Default
Mesa 21.3-rc4 Release Led By Many Zink Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Reportedly Developing Their Own Rust-Written Desktop, Not Based On GNOME
It's Been 9 Years Since Valve Rolled Out The Steam Linux Beta
On-Disk Format Changes Ahead To Improve "Painful" Parts Of Btrfs Design
Bcachefs Gets "[email protected]$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
Godot 3.4 Released With Many New Features For This Open-Source Game Engine
Raspberry Pi OS Updated For Debian 11 Bullseye, Desktop Transitions To GTK3+Mutter
Proposed Patches Would Let Linux GPU Drivers More Easily Know When User Input Occurs
Arch Linux Installer Updated With Btrfs Subvolumes Support, Reworked Partitioning