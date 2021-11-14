Mesa's Turnip Driver For Qualcomm Adreno GPUs Now Exposes Vulkan 1.2

Mesa's open-source "Turnip" driver that provides Vulkan support for Qualcomm Adreno graphics hardware and complementary to the Freedreno Gallium3D driver can now handle Vulkan 1.2.
The last piece of the puzzle was recently merged for supporting VK_KHR_separate_depth_stencil_layouts in Turnip. With that landed, the path was cleared for advertizing Vulkan 1.2 API support instead of Vulkan 1.1.
This Turnip Vulkan 1.2 support is in place for Mesa 22.0 that will be released next quarter.
Meanwhile on kernel side with Linux 5.16 there is more SoC support in the MSM DRM driver, eDP output handling, and other improvements there. Google and other partners continue working on the open-source Qualcomm graphics stack. In fact, Google is using the Freedreno/Turnip code on various Chromebooks in place of a proprietary driver stack.
