Mesa Developers Weigh Renaming Gallium "State Tracker" To "API"
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 December 2019 at 03:44 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
In addition to the discussion over potentially dropping non-Gallium3D drivers from Mesa or otherwise potentially forking a portion of the code, AMD's Marek Olšák made a separate proposal about renaming the Gallium3D "state tracker" concept to being "API" implementations.

Gallium3D state tracker terminology has been around a decade now in referring to the portions of the architecture that are ultimately implementing various graphics / compute / video APIs. Marek proposed keeping the Mesa OpenGL state tracker term but in renaming the other state trackers to being "API implementations" as that terminology is technically more accurate for the likes of Clover OpenCL, VA-API, VDPAU, and the other state trackers / APIs implemented.

Though not all developers agree with the value of this change in likely leading to confusion, not worth the potential conflicts when re-basing / back-porting patches across this change, and perhaps just being easier to describe it in the documentation that Gallium3D state trackers are principally just API implementations.

The debate over state tracker vs. API implementation terminology is happening via this merge request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 19.3 Might Release Next Week But For Now There's RC6 With Several ACO+RADV Fixes
Mesa Devs Discuss Potentially Dropping Non-Gallium Drivers Or Forking Code For Gallium
Arm's Mali T720 Now Stable With Panfrost Gallium3D On Mesa 20.0
Mesa Adds Option For Changing Intel's OpenGL Driver Default
Gallium3D's LLVMpipe Lands NIR Support Plus Radeon R600g NIR Support Is Forthcoming
Mesa 19.3-RC5 Brings RADV Secure Compile Update, Other Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Threadripper 3970X Performing Better On Windows Relative To Linux - Thanks To Microsoft Or Zen 2?
It's That Time Of The Year For The Annual Phoronix Premium Sale To Show Your Support
Raspberry Pi 4 Thermal Performance Is Improving With New Firmware
Systemd 244 Released With New Init System Features For Black Friday
EXT4 For Linux 5.5 Sees New Improvements For This Mature File-System
Canonical Formulates The 32-Bit Support Strategy For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Linux 5.5 Seeing Some Wild Swings In Performance - Improvements But Also Regressions
Linux 5.5 Block Changes Include NVMe Temperature Monitoring, Optimizations