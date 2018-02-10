Gallium3D Now Supports NIR Shader Disk Cache
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 10 February 2018 at 07:15 AM EST. 3 Comments
MESA --
With the Gallium3D OpenGL on-disk shader cache most notably used right now by the RadeonSI driver, TGSI is the intermediate representation currently being cached to the disk for speeding up game load times, etc. Given the RadeonSI NIR back-end continuing to mature, Timothy Arceri of Valve has added NIR caching support.

With the latest Mesa Git, there is now NIR shader disk cache support, including for NIR compute shaders. The infrastructure is largely the same but modifications had to be made for handling NIR rather than TGSI into the Mesa state tracker. After that infrastructure work he went through and turned it on for RadeonSI.

This and other NIR improvements are in place for Mesa 18.1. When trying out the RadeonSI NIR back-end last month, it still left a lot to be desired but is being quickly improved upon by Valve and AMD developers.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.0-RC4 Released With More Fixes
~80 Patches Are Left For Having Intel i965 SPIR-V Support
Some Early Bits Of The "Soft FP64" Infrastructure Will Be Mainlined Soon In Mesa
Trying Out RadeonSI NIR With Some OpenGL Linux Games On Mesa 18.1-dev
Mesa 18.0-RC3 Released With 50+ Changes
R600 Gallium3D Now Effectively At OpenGL 4.4, A Nudge Away From GL 4.5
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Ubuntu 18.04 Minimal Spin Down To ~30MB Compressed / ~81MB On Disk
Wine 3.1 Released As The First Step Towards Wine 4.0
Fedora's Power Tweaks Dropped The Power Use On A ThinkPad By ~30%
A 2018 Status Update On The Royalty-Free AV1 Video Codec