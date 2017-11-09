Intel Mesa Driver Restores Support For SuperTuxKart, Adds EGL_KHR_gl_colorspace
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 9 November 2017 at 08:56 AM EST. 5 Comments
MESA --
The Intel i965 Mesa OpenGL driver has restored support for the SuperTuxKart open-source Tux-themed racing game.

Mesa 17.2 had broke SuperTuxKart support by no longer exposing an sRGB-capable frame-buffer and has been a blocker for SuperTuxKart support for months. Fortunately, the support is restored now in Mesa 17.4-devel with Git master as of this morning.


Tapani Pälli of Intel made the change to expose sRGB visuals and turns on the EGL_KHR_gl_colorspace extension. The technical details for those interested in this patch.


For those that may have missed it, the release candidate to SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 was released for Halloween.
