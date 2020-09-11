Mesa Refactors Disk Cache - Working Towards Windows Support

Mesa 20.3 feature development continues progressing nicely.
Timothy Arceri who works extensively on Mesa under his employment by Valve has been refactoring Mesa's disk cache. This revised disk cache that is now merged allows experimenting with different cache layouts for performance reasons. But in the process he also prepped support for Mesa's disk cache to support Microsoft Windows.
Just the groundwork is laid and no actual Windows support ready to use today, but at least makes the code ready for potential code sharing/re-use in the future. For enhancing the performance, one of the areas he is looking at would be a cache layout comprised of a single large file over using many small files for different shaders, among other possibilities with the Mesa disk cache now being abstracted to support alternative cache layouts.
More details on this now merged change via this MR. Mesa 20.2's release is imminent while this work and much more is building up for Mesa 20.3 due to be released in December.
