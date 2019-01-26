EGL_MESA_query_driver Merged Into Mesa 19.0, ADriConf Looking For Improvement Ideas
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 26 January 2019 at 07:15 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
As a follow-up to the story earlier this week about a Mesa EGL extension needed for a universal driver configuration GUI, that extension (MESA_query_driver) was re-merged into Mesa 19.0 now that the build issue was addressed. The developer behind ADriConf is also looking for ideas on further improving this open-source 3D driver configuration utility.

The EGL_MESA_query_driver exposes the name of the running 3D driver as well as an XML-based list of that driver's options. This provides a standardized way that configuration utilities like ADriConf can read the available configuration tunables for a given running driver.

This work is moving along thanks to student developer Veluri Mithun working under the X.Org "Endless Vacation of Code" initiative. The MESA_query_driver extension support is now all set in the Git code for Mesa 19.0 that is entering its feature freeze next week.

Separately, as a comment to the earlier article, Jean Lorenz Hertel who started the ADriConf project is also looking for feedback on how to further enhance his Mesa driver configuration utility.


Those up for experimenting with ADriConf this weekend can find it on GitHub. Let him know via GitHub (or via the forums where he is also a member) any ideas you might have.





For reference, in this article are some screenshots of a freshly built ADriConf running with a Polaris card with RadeonSI.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa EGL Extension Needed For Universal Driver Configuration GUI Is Almost Landed
Freedreno Lands An A2xx NIR Backend, Other Improvements For Mesa 19.0
Libdrm 2.4.97 Released With AMDGPU Updates, Other Minor Work
Mesa 19.0 Can Cut In Half The Amount Of Memory For Team Fortress 2
Mesa 18.3.2 Released With Many Fixes As Users Encouraged To Upgrade
Mesa 19.0 Deprecates GNU Autotools Build System In Favor Of Meson
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
XGI Display Driver Finally On The Linux Kernel Chopping Block
Quake 2 Gets Real-Time Path Tracing Powered By NVIDIA RTX / VK_NV_ray_tracing
Linux 4.20 Allows Overclockers To Increase The Radeon TDP Power Limit
Mesa 19.0 Can Cut In Half The Amount Of Memory For Team Fortress 2
Wine 4.0 Officially Released With Vulkan Support, Initial Direct3D 12 & Better HiDPI