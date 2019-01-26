As a follow-up to the story earlier this week about a Mesa EGL extension needed for a universal driver configuration GUI, that extension (MESA_query_driver) was re-merged into Mesa 19.0 now that the build issue was addressed. The developer behind ADriConf is also looking for ideas on further improving this open-source 3D driver configuration utility.
The EGL_MESA_query_driver exposes the name of the running 3D driver as well as an XML-based list of that driver's options. This provides a standardized way that configuration utilities like ADriConf can read the available configuration tunables for a given running driver.
This work is moving along thanks to student developer Veluri Mithun working under the X.Org "Endless Vacation of Code" initiative. The MESA_query_driver extension support is now all set in the Git code for Mesa 19.0 that is entering its feature freeze next week.
Separately, as a comment to the earlier article, Jean Lorenz Hertel who started the ADriConf project is also looking for feedback on how to further enhance his Mesa driver configuration utility.
Those up for experimenting with ADriConf this weekend can find it on GitHub. Let him know via GitHub (or via the forums where he is also a member) any ideas you might have.
For reference, in this article are some screenshots of a freshly built ADriConf running with a Polaris card with RadeonSI.
Add A Comment