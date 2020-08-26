Mesa Softpipe Set To See Better Performance, Introducing New NIR-To-TGSI Path
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 26 August 2020 at 06:49 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa Gallium3D is close to seeing a major change in their intermediate representation path for drivers consuming Gallium's TGSI rather than NIR directly. Eric Anholt has been working on a NIR-to-TGSI path so that drivers still relying on TGSI can benefit from the NIR optimization paths and improvements while ultimately hoping to eliminate the existing GLSL-to-TGSI code-path currently relied upon by these drivers.

While Gallium3D's Softpipe is much slower than LLVMpipe as an OpenGL software rasterizer, in employing the NIR-to-TGSI path for Softpipe provides a ~10% speed-up while allowing more OpenGL regression tests to pass for this driver. So that alone is a win but this NIR-to-TGSI path can also be beneficial elsewhere and for cleaning up and ultimately eliminating the GLSL-to-TGSI and Mesa-to-TGSI paths currently relied upon.

Anholt is also hoping for the old Intel i915g driver to begin making use of the NIR-to-TGSI path too, which would allow it to compile more programs than currently enabled. The end goal is to rely upon NIR-to-TGSI for all TGSI-consuming Gallium3D drivers. Granted, the prominent Gallium3D drivers are already supporting NIR themselves but this pass at least provides some love to these other drivers and cleaning up a lot of old code in the process. Basically allowing NIR to be the central focus with this new path allowing translation from NIR to TGSI for those drivers not directly consuming NIR.

Besides cleaner code, going through NIR means more IR optimizations than present. Anholt mentioned that he's seen the NIR-to-TGSI path help in "reduce instruction count massively" across compute, geometry, and UBO-loading shaders even in more trivial OpenGL shaders.

This merge request is what Eric Anholt is hoping more Mesa developers will get around to merging soon for introducing the NIR-to-TGSI path and allowing Softpipe to make use of it.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 20.1.6 Released With Several Radeon Vulkan Driver Fixes
OpenGL 4.5 Now Enabled For LLVMpipe With Mesa 20.3, To Be Back-Ported For 20.2
VALLIUM Merged Into Mesa 20.3 As Vulkan Front-End To Gallium3D
LLVMpipe Has Patches Bringing It To OpenGL 4.5 Support
Mesa 20.2-RC2 Released With Many Fixes For RadeonSI + RADV Drivers
Mesa To Join Other Open-Source Projects With "Main" For Primary Code Branch
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73
Paragon Sends Out Updated NTFS Driver They Want To Mainline For The Linux Kernel
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell