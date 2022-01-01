NIR Continues Successfully Serving The Needs Of Mesa, Better Suited Than LLVM
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 29 January 2022 at 07:15 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Prominent Mesa developer Jason Ekstrand who formerly led Intel's "ANV" Vulkan driver effort and being one of their open-source driver developers originally involved with the NIR intermediate representation work wrote a detailed and excellent blog post outlining its successes eight years running. While it still gets brought up into discussions from time to time (including quite recently stemming from a RISC-V graphics thread) why Mesa doesn't use LLVM IR or SPIR-V directly as its intermediate representation, NIR continues as a striking success and used by all major Mesa drivers.

Ekstrand's post recaps the history of NIR within Mesa and reiterating the known issues around using LLVM for graphics drivers -- namely the issues that have been encountered by AMD with their RadeonSI driver with distribution/packaging issues and the hassle of maintaining the shader compiler in a separate source tree with a separate release schedule and no API guarantees. Plus LLVM isn't as suited for GPUs as NIR is, which was designed from the ground-up for graphics. Ekstrand also points out that while LLVM can allow some code sharing, it isn't necessarily a great amount with much device-specific code still needed beyond some basic optimizations, etc.

NIR overall has been a splendid effort for Mesa that is now used across all of the prominent open-source Mesa drivers. Ekstrand does acknowledge though there is room for improvement still especially with getting some new features in order around ray-tracing and OpenCL-style compute. In any case, Mesa is likely to stick with NIR for the foreseeable future. I was hearing from Intel about their Mesa drivers potentially moving to their LLVM-based IGC compiler but haven't heard anything on the matter recently, so we'll see, but in any case NIR continues going strong.


Read Ekstrand's detailed NIR piece over on his blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Alder Lake N Support Introduced For Mesa 22.0
Valve Working On Radeon Dynamic VRS For The Steam Deck To Increase Power Savings
Mesa 22.0 Gets RADV Ray-Tracing Performance Boost By Using Wave32 Mode
Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan Now Offers Broader OpenGL Coverage Than RadeonSI, Intel
VMware's SVGA Gallium3D Driver Lands OpenGL 4.3 Support In Mesa 22.0
Intel's Former Vulkan Driver Lead Dev Lands Great Role For Improving Linux Graphics
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Sponsoring More CI Testing For The Open-Source Radeon Linux Graphics Driver
Valve Working On Radeon Dynamic VRS For The Steam Deck To Increase Power Savings
NVIDIA Releases Quake II RTX 1.6 With Support For AMD FidelityFX FSR
Linux 5.17 Is Bringing Big Improvements For AMD Hardware
A Look At Alder Lake Against Older CPUs Going Back To Sandy Bridge, Kaveri
Firefox Nightly Begins Activating Wayland For Capable Systems
Sway 1.7 Released With VR Headset DRM Leasing, Renames "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
Linux 5.17-rc1 Released A Little Bit Early But With Shiny New Features