Mesa's NIR Linker Taking On More Duties - Further Enhancing Linker Speed
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 8 January 2020 at 12:04 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
The NIR intermediate representation is already faster than GLSL IR and TGSI but could be seeing even quicker linking speeds moving forward.

Beyond other recent NIR achievements like RadeonSI now exclusively relying on NIR, a now-merged set of patches by Valve open-source developer Timothy Arceri works on nursing NIR into more roles.

The new code in Mesa 20.0-devel further moves the NIR linker closer to handling uniforms and varyings, which will allow more GLSL IR optimization passes moving forward and as part of that faster linking of compiled shaders.

These NIR improvements are still ongoing but great to see all of the work continued and embracing around this modern graphics intermediate representation by Mesa drivers. Mesa 20.0 as the next stable step forward should be out around the end of February.
Add A Comment
Related News
Zink Is Moving Closer To OpenGL 3.0 Support Over Vulkan
Mesa Development Activity Was Up By ~20% In 2019, Just Under 3 Million Lines Of Code
Mesa's Radeon R600 Gallium3D Driver Now Has NIR Support Under Review
Gallium3D's Software Rasterizers Are Close To Having OpenGL Tessellation Support
Mesa 20.0's LLVMpipe Now Supports Running OpenCL On The CPU
Mesa's LLVMpipe Software OpenGL Driver Now Uses NIR By Default
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
The Linux Kernel's Scheduler Apparently Causing Issues For Google Stadia Game Developers
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
X.Org Server Development Hits A Nearly Two Decade Low
Arch's Switch To Zstd: ~0.8% Increase In Package Size For ~1300% Speedup In Decompression Time
Vim Creator Bram Moolenaar Aiming To Improve Vim Performance With Vim9 Fork