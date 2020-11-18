For those trying to setup their Linux systems to be "Big Navi"-ready if purchasing one of the new graphics cards today, some more last minute fixes have landed within Mesa.
In addition to AV1 video decoding having been merged yesterday to Mesa 21.0 with the OpenMAX interface initially, today a batch of fixes were merged that affect these new GPUs and the Radeon RX 6800 series shipping today.
There are a number of NGG (Next-Gen Geometry) fixes, correctly determining the number of compute units to use on some models, and other fixes. The compute unit calculation fix is particularly important if going for the Radeon RX 6800 (non-XT) model.
The merge request with these fixes have been open the past week while now merged this morning into Mesa 21.0-devel and presumably back-porting soon to Mesa 20.3.
More details on the AMD Radeon RX 6800 series Linux support and performance in a few hours as soon as the embargo expires.
