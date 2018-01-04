10-bit Color Visual Support Lands In Mesa
4 January 2018
Mario Kleiner's work on plumbing Mesa for handling 10-bit colors has landed in Mesa 17.4-dev Git.

These patches have been floating around for a few months for getting Mesa/Gallium3D ready for 10-bit color visuals that go from 256 luminosity levels per color/channel with 8-bit color to 1024 levels with 10-bit. Many GPUs support 10-bit color while the number of monitors so far supporting 10-bit color isn't too common, at least not yet.

These Mesa for 10-bit sRGB support are in Git and go through and implement the RGB10 support for the Intel i965 OpenGL driver. The support can be toggled via the new expose_rgb10_configs DriConf option to allow per-application enabling/disabling. As of writing, Marek's Gallium3D patches for extending the 10-bit support there haven't yet landed.
