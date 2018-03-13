Mesa Developers Working To Figure Out How To Improve Their Release Process

Following the very bumpy Mesa 17.3 releases, Mesa developers are currently discussing ideas for improving the release process moving forward.
Mesa 17.3 was shipping with some nasty bugs that went uncaught among other issues leading some to feel that the 17.3 series has been their worst release in recent memory. But the good news is that's been igniting the discussion the past week about how to turn this situation around.
Among the proposals being discussed are moving Mesa releases from Fridays to Wednesdays to allow more time for testing/fixes post-release, having per-team maintainers, more automation/CI testing, better queueing of patches for backporting to stable branches, and other possibilities for better management of Mesa releases. FreeDesktop.org is also in the process of setting up GitLab support.
The discussion is on Mesa-dev for those interested. Once that discussion settles down and changes are agreed upon, you can expect to read about it again on Phoronix.
