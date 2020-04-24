Mesa Trying Out Gitlab Milestones For Trying Better To Avoid Regressions

Due to unclear communication over patches queued for a given Mesa point release and ensuring all relevant patches are included, Mesa developers will begin making use of Gitlab's "milestones" functionality for tracking the work to be included in the next point release.
Mesa release managers in the past would send out a list of queued patches for a given Mesa point release, effectively as a release candidate so fellow Mesa developers could see the queued list in case any patches were missing or incorrectly applied. That practice hasn't been going on for a while and given Mesa seeing a number of botched releases in recent times, Gitlab Milestones functionality is being trialed.
Mesa developers are encouraged to make use of this Gitlab feature for tagging work that they feel should be included in the next point release. More details on Mesa-dev following recent discussions over improving the release process.
