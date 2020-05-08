Con Kolivas Fixes Up GUI-Related Stalls In Mesa

Con Kolivas known for his longtime work on improving Linux desktop responsiveness with largely working on the kernel and the likes of MuQSS has now seen his first Mesa patch merged for fixing unexpected GUI-related stalls.
With just over a dozen lines of code, he has confirmed to "address unexpected GUI related stalls in mesa applications across a range of different linux kernels." In the patch comment or merge request he hadn't commented in any further detail about the specific GUI-related stalls he's been encountering with Mesa.
The patch merged in Mesa 20.2-devel is about changing minimum priority threads from SCHED_IDLE to nice 19 SCHED_BATCH on Linux.
