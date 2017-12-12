Mesa Glthread Gets Adds Another Game, AMDGPU Winsys Gets Performance Workaround
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 12 December 2017 at 05:27 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
This week has started off to being another busy time in Mesa Git just ahead of the holidays.

First up, Mount & Blade: Warband is the latest game to be white-listed by the Mesa glthread functionality for enabling OpenGL threading on this Steam Linux game. Mount & Blade: Warband was actually whitelisted back in July but then disabled a few days later as it turned out not to be working.


At the time it was found enabling mesa_glthread helped the game's performance by boosting the minimum frame-rate from 25~26 FPS up to at least 31 FPS. Those unfamiliar with the game can see the trailer above or learn more over on Steam.

Another commit hitting Mesa Git is a change by Marek Olšák that is again disabling local buffer objects by default due to performance issues. He notes that local BOs are being disabled again with the AMDGPU winsys due to worse performance until the AMDGPU kernel DRM handles them more efficiently. He's also copied this patch as for back-porting to Mesa 17.3. Marek hadn't commented on how much this had regressed the Radeon performance.

There's also been some RADV activity and more in the recent days.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
AMD Moving Forward In Their RadeonSI Support For ARB_gl_spirv
VC5 OpenGL & Vulkan Driver Advancing
Mesa 17.3 Officially Released: Nearly OpenGL 4.6, Better Vulkan Support
ARB_get_program_binary Implementation Lands In Core Mesa, Intel Driver
David Airlie Continues With Holiday Improvements For R600g
16-Bit Storage, variablePointers Land For ANV Vulkan Driver
Popular News
AMD Reportedly Allows Disabling PSP Secure Processor With Latest AGESA
C++17 Is Now Official
Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
Linux File Systems for Windows: Use EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs On Windows
Ubuntu Is Getting Ready To Further Demote Python 2
Steam To Stop Supporting Bitcoin Transactions