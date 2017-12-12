Mesa Glthread Gets Adds Another Game, AMDGPU Winsys Gets Performance Workaround

This week has started off to being another busy time in Mesa Git just ahead of the holidays.First up, Mount & Blade: Warband is the latest game to be white-listed by the Mesa glthread functionality for enabling OpenGL threading on this Steam Linux game. Mount & Blade: Warband was actually whitelisted back in July but then disabled a few days later as it turned out not to be working.

At the time it was found enabling mesa_glthread helped the game's performance by boosting the minimum frame-rate from 25~26 FPS up to at least 31 FPS. Those unfamiliar with the game can see the trailer above or learn more over on Steam Another commit hitting Mesa Git is a change by Marek Olšák that is again disabling local buffer objects by default due to performance issues. He notes that local BOs are being disabled again with the AMDGPU winsys due to worse performance until the AMDGPU kernel DRM handles them more efficiently. He's also copied this patch as for back-porting to Mesa 17.3. Marek hadn't commented on how much this had regressed the Radeon performance.There's also been some RADV activity and more in the recent days