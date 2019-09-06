Mesa Gets One Line Fix To Help With KDE KWin Crashing
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 6 September 2019 at 01:32 AM EDT. 3 Comments
KDE --
Landing Thursday within Mesa 19.3 Git but marked for back-porting to the stable 19.1 and 19.2 series is an Intel driver fix to address an issue with KDE's KWin sometimes crashing.

The bug reports cite the KWin compositor crashing, sometimes at start-up, experienced by multiple users with the KDE KWin EGL back-end.

The one line fix addresses differing behavior around context handling with the Intel i965 Mesa driver between its default and "glthread" (OpenGL threaded) modes.

So all should be good now for KDE users and the fix should be in the next point release for Mesa 19.1 as well as making it into the official Mesa 19.2.0 release due out later this month.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Gets A New "Recently Used" Implementation, Fixes App Reviews Showing In Discover
KDE Ending Out August With Various Fixes & Other Enhancements
KDE Usability & Productivity Initiative Coming To An End
KDE Applications 19.08 Released With Dolphin Improvements, Better Konsole Tiling
KDE Frameworks 5.61 Fixes The Directory/Desktop File Security Vulnerability
KDE Picks Up Much Better GTK3 App Integration, Better Wayland Performance
Popular News This Week
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Power Usage Is Running Measurably Higher On Linux Than Windows
The Existing Linux exFAT Code Is "Horrible" But Could Soon Be In Staging
AMD Is Hiring For Coreboot Development, Sponsoring Open-Source Firmware Conference
Microsoft Publishes exFAT Specification, Encourages Linux Support
Google Releases Android 10 With "Vulkan Everywhere", Privacy Improvements
Firefox 69 Gearing Up For Release With Linux Performance Improvements