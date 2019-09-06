Mesa Gets One Line Fix To Help With KDE KWin Crashing

Landing Thursday within Mesa 19.3 Git but marked for back-porting to the stable 19.1 and 19.2 series is an Intel driver fix to address an issue with KDE's KWin sometimes crashing.
The bug reports cite the KWin compositor crashing, sometimes at start-up, experienced by multiple users with the KDE KWin EGL back-end.
The one line fix addresses differing behavior around context handling with the Intel i965 Mesa driver between its default and "glthread" (OpenGL threaded) modes.
So all should be good now for KDE users and the fix should be in the next point release for Mesa 19.1 as well as making it into the official Mesa 19.2.0 release due out later this month.
