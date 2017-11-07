Flush Control Support Lands In Mesa
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 November 2017 at 05:46 AM EST.
The latest extension onboarding for Mesa is wiring in ARB_context_flush_control support.

The ARB_context_flush_control extension is used to better define behavior when dealing with multiple OpenGL contexts. With most windowing system APIs, when the current context for a thread is changed, an implicit flush is issued. That implicit flushing can cause problems with newer OpenGL features, i.e. shared memory buffers. The ARB_context_flush_control support allows defining the desired behavior by the game/application for when switching between GL/GLES contexts. This way no inadvertently problematic behavior.

More details on the extension via the OpenGL registry. This context_flush_control extension isn't currently mandated by any released version of the OpenGL specification.

Adam Jackson of Red Hat and Neil Roberts of Intel have landed this flush control support into Mesa for the Intel Mesa driver as well as Gallium3D. Now it's another GL extension crossed off the TODO list for Mesa 17.4/Mesa 18.0.
