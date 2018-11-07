Mesa Gets Patches For EXT_multisampled_render_to_texture, Freedreno A6xx MSAA
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 November 2018 at 05:41 AM EST.
Wayland founder Kristian Høgsberg Kristensen who has been on Google's Chrome OS graphics team the past few years is continuing to help advance the open-source Qualcomm Adreno graphics support.

Among other recent MSM/Freedreno contributions by Kristian, his latest patch series plumbs in support to core Mesa/Gallium3D for the EXT_multisampled_render_to_texture OpenGL extension and also wires in Adreno A6xx series for multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA).

EXT_multisampled_render_to_texture is geared for tile-based GPU architectures and allows for multi-sampled rendering to a texture without an explicit resolve on the multi-sample data. Using this extension with supported drivers/hardware can lead to bandwidth savings.

This extension is enabled for the A6xx generation of Adreno GPUs along with MSAA support in general. The patches for now are on Mesa-dev before being merged to Mesa 19.0-devel.
