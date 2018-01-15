Mesa Gets Patches For EGL_ANDROID_blob_cache
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 January 2018 at 10:07 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
An Intel open-source developer has sent out a set of patches implementing the EGL ANDROID_blob_cache extension for Mesa.

EGL_ANDROID_blob_cache is the Android extension for providing OpenGL on-disk shader caching for applications/games. The Android EGL module implements this extension for automatically providing shader caching to Android apps for speeding up subsequent runs, etc.

The Mesa patches for dealing with EGL_ANDROID_blob_cache are implementing Mesa's internal on-disk shader cache that has been present since last year.

The patches for now can be found on Mesa-dev.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Intel's Mesa Driver Is A Step Closer To ARB_gl_spirv Support
Freedreno Gallium3D Lands A5xx Texture Tiling For Better Performance
The Linux Graphics Stack Gets Further Meson-ized: Now With Libdrm Support
R600 Gallium3D Gets More Fixes, Experimental SB Tessellation Support
Mesa 17.3.2 Released With The Latest Stable Fixes
VC5 Gallium3D Driver Is Onto Pushing More Triangles In Simulator
Popular News
Intel Rolls Out Their New CPUs With Radeon Vega M Graphics
AMD Cuts Ryzen Prices, Confirms New Hardware, New Ryzen CPUs With Vega
The Combined Impact Of Retpoline + KPTI On Ubuntu Linux
Intel Posts Updated Microcode Files For Linux
AMD CPUs Are Potentially Vulnerable To Spectre / Variant 2
Nextcloud Rolls Out Audio/Video/Chat Support