Mesa Gets Patches For EGL_ANDROID_blob_cache

An Intel open-source developer has sent out a set of patches implementing the EGL ANDROID_blob_cache extension for Mesa.
EGL_ANDROID_blob_cache is the Android extension for providing OpenGL on-disk shader caching for applications/games. The Android EGL module implements this extension for automatically providing shader caching to Android apps for speeding up subsequent runs, etc.
The Mesa patches for dealing with EGL_ANDROID_blob_cache are implementing Mesa's internal on-disk shader cache that has been present since last year.
The patches for now can be found on Mesa-dev.
