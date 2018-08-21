Collabora's Mesa EGLDevice Work To Better Support Multiple GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 August 2018 at 01:07 PM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
As covered earlier this month, Emil Velikov at Collabora has been working on EGLDevice support for Mesa. These EGL extensions originally developed by NVIDIA are being pursued by Mesa developers for better dealing with the enumeration and querying of multiple GPUs on a system.

Right now there is the DRI_PRIME environment variable to allow toggling between systems primarily with two GPUs (namely, Optimus notebooks have been the main use-case) but using EGLDevice support by the Mesa drivers the matter of GPU selection for OpenGL rendering can be made by the application/toolkit developer and for other scenarios like multi-GPU systems running without a display server.


The EGLDevice support is relevant to a wide range of multi-GPU system use-cases and Collabora is also planning to develop similar GLX extensions. The patches haven't yet been merged to Mesa for EGLDevice support, but it's in the process of happening. This isn't to be confused with any SLI/CrossFire type split-rendering but is just about allowing a standardized means for selecting a desired GPU at start time.

Those interested in an overview about this work being led by Emil, he's written a blog post outlining this current effort.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.2 Is Releasing Soon With Many OpenGL / Vulkan Driver Improvements
Adreno 600 Series Support Lands In Mesa 18.3 Gallium3D
RAGE & Doom Get Radeon Workarounds In Mesa 18.3-dev
Mesa 18.2-RC3 Released With Two Dozen Fixes
Mesa 18.1.6 Released With Build System Updates, Various OpenGL/Vulkan Driver Fixes
Mesa 18.1.6 On The Way With Over Three Dozen Fixes
Popular News This Week
L1 Terminal Fault - The Latest Speculative Execution Side Channel Attack
ASUS Begins Offering Linux-Based Endless OS On Select Laptops
Linux 4.18 Kernel Officially Released
Intel Begins Teasing Their Discrete Graphics Card
Intel Has Quietly Been Working On A New Gallium3D Driver Being Called "Iris"
ARM Aims To Deliver Core i5 Like Performance At Less Than 5 Watts