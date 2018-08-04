EGL Device Support Coming Together For Mesa
4 August 2018
Emil Velikov's latest Mesa work is on implementing support for EGL Device extensions for enumerating and using EGLDevices.

The extensions Emil has implemented in patch form include EGL_EXT_device_base, EGL_MESA_device_software, EGL_EXT_device_drm, and EGL_platform_device. The EGLDevice extensions allows for bringing up EGL without any underlying/native windowing system API.

The EGL_EXT_device_drm extension defines behavior between EGL and DRM/KMS at a low-level. EGL_MESA_device_software is a new EGL extension being worked on by Adam Jackson at Red Hat for a software EGL device that is not backed by a device node and renders to client memory, in order to enumerate a software fallback device.

The 10 patches for this EGL Device support can be found on the Mesa mailing list. Emil's motivation for these EGL device extensions is for testing purposes.
