EGL Device Support Coming Together For Mesa

Emil Velikov's latest Mesa work is on implementing support for EGL Device extensions for enumerating and using EGLDevices.The extensions Emil has implemented in patch form include EGL_EXT_device_base, EGL_MESA_device_software, EGL_EXT_device_drm, and EGL_platform_device. The EGLDevice extensions allows for bringing up EGL without any underlying/native windowing system API.The EGL_EXT_device_drm extension defines behavior between EGL and DRM/KMS at a low-level. EGL_MESA_device_software is a new EGL extension being worked on by Adam Jackson at Red Hat for a software EGL device that is not backed by a device node and renders to client memory, in order to enumerate a software fallback device.The 10 patches for this EGL Device support can be found on the Mesa mailing list . Emil's motivation for these EGL device extensions is for testing purposes.