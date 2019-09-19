Mesa's Disk Cache Code Now Better Caters To 4+ Core Systems

Most Linux gamers these days should be running at least quad-core systems so Mesa 19.3 has been updated to reflect that reality with the number of CPU threads used by their disk cache.
Valve's Timothy Arceri has bumped the thread count for Mesa's shader disk cache queue from spawning one thread to now defaulting to four threads. Increasing the thread count should help in processing the disk cache queue faster and avoiding higher memory use due to a build-up otherwise in the queue while awaiting processing.
The threads are set to minimum priority so for those not running at least quad-core processors the negative impact is hopefully minimal.
The change was made this morning ahead of the Mesa 19.3 stable release due out around December.
