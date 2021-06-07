Mesa 21.2's Direct3D 12 Driver Now Allows For Easy Multi-GPU Selection
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 June 2021 at 08:29 AM EDT. 3 Comments
MESA --
Mesa's Direct3D 12 driver maintained by Microsoft as part of their WSL and Windows OpenGL-over-D3D12 efforts has added a means of being able to select between multiple GPUs/adapters.

Mesa 21.2-devel has added support for the MESA_D3D12_DEFAULT_ADAPTER_NAME= environment variable so the D3D12 driver can select between multiple GPUs on a given system.

MESA_D3D12_DEFAULT_ADAPTER_NAME can be set with a substring of the given GPU you desire to use with the driver, whether it just be the GPU vendor name or a portion of the graphics card model, depending upon the GPU makeup of your system.

Without this environment variable or no matches, the first enumerated GPU is selected. The patch by one of Microsoft's engineers working on their Mesa/graphics efforts was merged this morning ahead of next quarter's Mesa 21.2 feature release.
3 Comments
Related News
Mesa 21.1.2 Released - RadeonSI Now Disables DFSM For Vega To Fix Performance Drop
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Sees Reworked Shader Cache So It Actually Works
Mesa 21.1.1 Released With More Open-Source AMD / Intel Graphics Driver Fixes
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now "100%-1000% Faster" For Many Scenarios
Virglrenderer Sees Some New Micro-Optimizations
Turnip Vulkan Driver Continues Maturing, Correctly Rendering More Games
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 89 Released With UI/UX Changes
NVIDIA vs. AMD Linux Gaming Performance For End Of May 2021 Drivers
Linux x86/x86_64 Will Now Always Reserve The First 1MB Of RAM
GCC To No Longer Require Copyright Assignment To The Free Software Foundation
Raspberry Pi Announces RP2040 Chips For $1
Cairo Graphics Sees Major Improvements To Its SVG Backend
Experimental RADV Code Allows Vulkan Ray-Tracing On Older AMD GPUs
OBS Studio 27.0 Released With Undo/Redo, Wayland Support