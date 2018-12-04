Mesa Developers Move Closer To Dropping Autotools Build System In Favor Of Meson
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 4 December 2018 at 03:54 AM EST. 4 Comments
MESA --
Mesa developers have been discussing on and off in recent months about dropping their Autotools build system support considering there is also the SCons build support, Android build system support, and most notably is the increasingly mature Meson build system coverage.

Particularly with more Mesa packagers/users moving to the Meson build system for its speedier build times with Ninja, developers have been wanting to get rid of GNU Autotools for having one less build system to maintain.

Intel's Eric Engestrom on Monday posted a patch to drop Autotools. In stripping out Autotools, Mesa is lightened up by more than 200 files that amount to more than 14,000 lines of build system specific bits.

But whether Autotools will be dropped ahead of the upcoming Mesa 19.0 release/branching remains to be seen. There still is some disagreement when the Autotools support will be removed with some wanting instead to see Meson 0.49 released and that version more widely deployed/packaged by distributions before nuking Autotools. This next Meson release will work better with Mesa for cases of wanting to build against non-default LLVM versions.

Anyhow it's looking like not too further out in 2019 and we'll see Mesa's Autotools support removed in favor of Meson.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.3-RC5 Released As The Stable Release Looms
AMD Wires In A Few More Extensions For Their Open-Source OpenGL Driver
Mesa 18.2.6 Picks Up Support For Amber/Whiskey Lake, Vulkan Driver Fixes
Marek Takes To Possible AMDGPU Winsys Memory Optimizations
Mesa 18.3-RC4 Released With A Handful Of Fixes
More NIR Optimizations En Route, "Soft FP64" Still Being Worked On
Popular News This Week
Some Linux Users Are Reporting Software RAID Issues With ASRock Motherboards
Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
Fedora 31 Will Likely Be Cancelled Or Significantly Delayed To Focus On Retooling
Facebook's BOLT Is An Effort To Speed-Up Linux Binaries
Wine 4.0 Release Preparations Begin For Much Improved Windows Games / Apps On Linux
Some Users Have Been Hitting EXT4 File-System Corruption On Linux 4.19