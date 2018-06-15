Mesa Rolls Out Support For ARB_sample_locations
Mesa has been plumbed in to support the ARB_sample_locations OpenGL extension and is now exposed with the Nouveau NVC0 Gallium3D driver.

ARB_sample_locations was part of the "OpenGL 2015" update but hasn't made it into a released version of OpenGL, hence why it wasn't a priority for Mesa developers. But now it's been wired up within core Mesa and is currently flipped on for NVC0 in Mesa 18.2-devel.

The sample locations extension allows for a program to modify the locations of samples within a pixel during multi-sample rasterization. This extension can be used to increase the anti-aliasing quality and other optimizations. The extension's behavior is documented via the OpenGL Registry.

Overnight the few hundred lines of code was merged adding it to core Mesa, the Gallium3D Mesa state tracker, and Nouveau NVC0. Mesa 18.2 is tentatively scheduled for release in mid-August.
