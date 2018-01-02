Mesa Grew By Nearly 250,000 Lines Of Code In 2017 Across 10k Commits
For those wondering Mesa's rate of change last year while adding in many OpenGL 4.5~4.6 features, a lot of Vulkan driver activity, countless performance optimizations, and the plethora of other work that took place in 2017, here are some numbers.

Yesterday I ran GitStats on the Mesa code-base for being curious about how 2017 looks from the development numbers.

- Mesa saw 465,765 lines of code added and 216,715 lines of code removed.. or a net gain of 249,050 lines of code. That came across 10,334 commits. While there was a ton of work landing in 2017, this was actually lighter than in 2016 when seeing 10,910 commits with 559,114 lines added and 263,342 removed (+295k).

- AMD's Marek Olšák was the prolific contributor to Mesa in 2017 with being responsible for 9.79% or over one thousand of those commits. This is actually the first time he was the biggest single contributor to Mesa in a calendar year.\

- Following Marek in most contributions were Jason Ekstrand, Samuel Pitoiset, Dave Airlie, Emil Velikov and Nicolai Hähnle.

- On a committer domain basis, VMware continues to be the biggest contributor followed by Intel, Red Hat, and then AMD.


- Mesa is up to 5,830 files.


- The Mesa code-base stored in Git is up to 2,326,248 lines of code.

Those wanting to look at the 2017 and prior numbers in more detail can do so via this GitStats archive.
