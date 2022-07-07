Mesa 22.2 Pushed Back By Two Weeks To Let More Features Land
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 July 2022 at 06:05 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
Mesa 22.2 as the quarterly feature update to this collection of open-source predominantly OpenGL and Vulkan graphics drivers has been pushed back by two weeks. This delay is for allowing more last minute features to land, which will hopefully ensure that Intel Arc Graphics and RDNA3 support is in better shape for this release.

Current Mesa release manager Dylan Baker has decided to bump it back by two weeks. Rather than branching and Mesa 22.2-rc1 next week, it's been pushed back to the end of July. The reason is that several requests came in to allow more time for the 22.2 feature work to land rather than having to wait until Mesa 22.3 in Q4.

So now Mesa 22.2-rc1 will be released and mark the feature freeze around 27 July followed by the usual weekly release candidates. Mesa 22.2 final in turn should debut around the middle to end of August depending upon how many release candidates are needed and any other release delays.

This slight delay to the release will hopefully be good news for Intel to get any more DG2/Alchemist changes in place and on the AMD side for any more RDNA3/GFX11 changes to land... With Mesa 22.2 likely to be the graphics drivers used by Ubuntu 22.10, hopefully there will be good Arc Graphics and RDNA3 support with this Mesa version. Plus we'll see what other extra feature work manages to be prepped in this extra two week period.

In any case Mesa 22.2 already has a lot of work on new hardware support, new Vulkan extensions for RADV and ANV, work on the smaller drivers like Etnaviv, Microsoft's "DZN" is coming together for Vulkan on D3D12, old GLSL code is being cleared out, and many other improvements as reported in prior Phoronix articles. My Mesa 22.2 feature overview will come around month's end.
2 Comments
Related News
Etnaviv Gallium3D Lands Async Shader Compilation With ARB_parallel_shader_compile
Mesa's Lima Gallium3D Driver Lands 4x MSAA Support
Vulkan Mesh Shaders To Closely Mirror Direct3D 12 Capabilities
PowerVR Open-Source Vulkan Driver Adds Support For The TI AM62 SoC
Imagination's PowerVR Open-Source Vulkan Driver Lands Hard Coding Infrastructure
Mesa's Venus Vulkan Driver Gets A Very Sizable Speed-Up
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd Creator Lands At Microsoft
Lennart Poettering - systemd + PulseAudio Creator - Departed Red Hat
The First RISC-V Laptop Announced With Quad-Core CPU, 16GB RAM, Linux Support
When Time Comes For GTK5, It Might Be Wayland-Only On Linux
Linux Mint 21 Is Going To Avoid systemd-oomd
Darktable 4.0 Released With Rewritten UI, Much Improved OpenCL Performance
Fedora 37 Proposing To Allow Unrestricted Access To Flathub
XWayland "Rootfull" Changes Merged For Running A Complete Desktop Environment