Mesa 22.2 Pushed Back By Two Weeks To Let More Features Land

Mesa 22.2 as the quarterly feature update to this collection of open-source predominantly OpenGL and Vulkan graphics drivers has been pushed back by two weeks. This delay is for allowing more last minute features to land, which will hopefully ensure that Intel Arc Graphics and RDNA3 support is in better shape for this release.
Current Mesa release manager Dylan Baker has decided to bump it back by two weeks. Rather than branching and Mesa 22.2-rc1 next week, it's been pushed back to the end of July. The reason is that several requests came in to allow more time for the 22.2 feature work to land rather than having to wait until Mesa 22.3 in Q4.
So now Mesa 22.2-rc1 will be released and mark the feature freeze around 27 July followed by the usual weekly release candidates. Mesa 22.2 final in turn should debut around the middle to end of August depending upon how many release candidates are needed and any other release delays.
This slight delay to the release will hopefully be good news for Intel to get any more DG2/Alchemist changes in place and on the AMD side for any more RDNA3/GFX11 changes to land... With Mesa 22.2 likely to be the graphics drivers used by Ubuntu 22.10, hopefully there will be good Arc Graphics and RDNA3 support with this Mesa version. Plus we'll see what other extra feature work manages to be prepped in this extra two week period.
In any case Mesa 22.2 already has a lot of work on new hardware support, new Vulkan extensions for RADV and ANV, work on the smaller drivers like Etnaviv, Microsoft's "DZN" is coming together for Vulkan on D3D12, old GLSL code is being cleared out, and many other improvements as reported in prior Phoronix articles. My Mesa 22.2 feature overview will come around month's end.
