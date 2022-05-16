Mesa 22.2 Continues Modernizing With More GLSL IR Code Replaced By NIR
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 16 May 2022 at 05:15 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
Mesa developer Timothy Arceri of Valve's Linux graphics driver team has added a NIR varying linker for GLSL.

Arceri's month old merge request was merged overnight for this NIR-based varying linker pass where he was quick to acknowledge "There are only a handful of people who understand the GLSL IR code and the varying linking code is probably the least understood of all. Having this in NIR should allow for better future maintenance."

It's great seeing more of the Mesa code being adapted for modernization purposes and a convergence on getting much of Mesa's internals going through the NIR intermediate representation. The different efforts from weening more drivers off TGSI Gallium IR to replacing portions of code with modern, NIR-based implementations have been panning out well and important for the future maintenance and overall success of the open-source Linux graphics driver stack.

This NIR-based varying linker for GLSL yields better packing, avoids depending upon aging GLSL IR optimizations, and deals better with large amounts of dead inputs/outputs. As Arceri went on to note in his merge request, this NIR-based linker "allows us to disable more of the troublesome, slow and largely unmaintained GLSL IR optimisation passes." Hooray for spring cleaning.

The merge affects around five thousand lines of code for next quarter's Mesa 22.2 release with gutting the now-unused GLSL IR varying linker code carried out as part of this merge.
1 Comment
Related News
Mesa's Radeon Vulkan Driver Lands Indirect Ray-Tracing Support
Mesa 22.1-rc5 Released With Dozens Of Fixes For Zink, RADV & Intel Vulkan Drivers
Initial AMD GFX11 / RDNA3 Support Lands In Mesa, RADV Prepares For Task Shaders
Improved Vulkan Profiling Support For Raspberry Pi's V3DV Driver
Mesa 22.2 Lands The Big Removal Of Old GLSL-To-TGSI Path, Now Always Going Through NIR
Mesa's "Rusticl" Implementation Now Manages To Handle Darktable OpenCL
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 36 Is A Terrific Release Especially For Linux Enthusiasts, Power Users
Arch Linux Temporarily Steps Back From WirePlumber After Snafu
AMD Graphics Driver Surpassing 4 Million Lines Of Code In Linux 5.19, NVIDIA Opens Up At 1 Million
MIPS Claims "Best-In-Class Performance" With New RISC-V eVocore CPUs
Microsoft Issues First Production Release Of Its CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution
Linux 5.18-rc6 Released - Linux 5.18 Is Looking "Quite Well-Behaved"
Linux Workaround Coming For Better s2idle Resume On More AMD Lenovo Laptops
Godot 4.0 Alpha 8 Game Engine Released With Some Nice Improvements