Initial AMD GFX11 / RDNA3 Support Lands In Mesa, RADV Prepares For Task Shaders
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 10 May 2022 at 05:49 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
Overnight some notable open-source AMD Radeon graphics driver code was merged into what will be the Mesa 22.2 release next quarter.

First up and most notable, the recently talked about AMD "GFX11" graphics IP support for Mesa has landed. GFX11 is the next-generation graphics display IP/block almost definitively for RDNA3 and the successor to GFX10 as what was RDNA/RDNA2 and GFX9 for "Vega" / CDNA before that. Since the end of April, AMD engineers have begun posting a number of GFX11 patches not only for Mesa but also the AMDGPU Linux kernel DRM driver.

This GFX11 work goes along with all of the other recent patch series enabling different IP blocks in preparation for next-generation Radeon graphics cards launching later this year. AMD also already upstreamed the initial GFX11 target into LLVM 15.0 for release around September for having the AMDGPU shader compiler back-end support.

The merged GFX11 support currently has "This is most of it. Some bits are missing and they will be added later." Presumably there will be some new GFX11 hardware features enabled at a later date closer to launch. AMD's Mesa support focus is on the RadeonSI Gallium3D OpenGL driver with the Mesa "RADV" driver being the unofficial driver worked on by the likes of Red Hat, Google, Valve, and others. RADV developers though will surely be working on GFX11/RDNA3 support based on the open-source patches for other components and also needing to get the ACO compiler back-end supported for GFX11.

As part of the GFX11 enablement within Mesa is also VCN4 Mesa patches for getting the Video Core Next 4.0 GPU-accelerated encode/decode working with the Gallium3D video acceleration state tracker. Still no signs of AV1 hardware encode support there but could be for a later patch series.


Lots of exciting code merged overnight into Mesa 22.2-devel.


Entirely separate from GFX11 but also merged overnight was some RADV refactoring to the queue submit code. This merge request is notable in that it's another step closer to supporting task shaders with this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver. The task shaders work is another important step that goes along with the recent RADV mesh shaders work.

Exciting times as always in the open-source Linux graphics world.
1 Comment
Related News
Improved Vulkan Profiling Support For Raspberry Pi's V3DV Driver
Mesa 22.2 Lands The Big Removal Of Old GLSL-To-TGSI Path, Now Always Going Through NIR
Mesa's "Rusticl" Implementation Now Manages To Handle Darktable OpenCL
VMware's SVGA Gallium3D Driver Getting NIR'ed
Mesa 22.1-rc4 Released With More Zink + Kopper Fixes
Mesa Can Now Be Built With Select Video Codecs Disabled For Software Patent Concerns
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust Code Updated For The Linux Kernel - Networking & Async Support Started
Steam On Linux Gaming Usage Grew In April
System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness
Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Mozilla Firefox 100 Now Available With Various Improvements
Intel Has A Solution For Hot Linux Laptops Draining The Battery While Trying To Sleep
Microsoft 3D Movie Maker Released As Open-Source
Apple M1 NVMe Support Slated For Linux 5.19