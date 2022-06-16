Mesa 22.1.2 Released With Many OpenGL / Vulkan Driver Fixes

Mesa 22.1.2 was released today as the newest routine stable release update for this collection of open-source user-space graphics driver code.
Mesa 22.1.2 carries fixes across the board from the prominent Intel and AMD Radeon OpenGL/Vulkan drivers to the smaller drivers like Panfrost and V3D. Plus there is core Gallium3D and NIR fixes over to continued code churn around the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation.
The Zink fixes are particularly heavy for Mesa 22.1.2 and there is also a RADV workaround for the Hammerting game, and then all of the dozens of other random fixes.
See the Mesa 22.1.2 release announcement for the complete list of fixes.
Mesa 22.2 meanwhile is the version currently under development for debut next quarter.
