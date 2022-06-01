Mesa 22.1.1 Released With Many Open-Source Graphics Driver Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 1 June 2022
Last month marked the debut of Mesa 22.1 as the newest quarterly release to this open-source Linux graphics driver stack. For those that prefer waiting until the first point release before upgrading, today is the day with Mesa 22.1.1 now available.

Mesa 22.1 brings many new features especially for Intel and Radeon OpenGL/Vulkan drivers. There is new hardware support, various new Vulkan extensions implemented, dynamic VRS for RADV, and more. Outside of the usual heavy Radeon and Intel changes, there is the new Imagination PowerVR Rogue Vulkan driver, Lavapipe support for Vulkan 1.3, a ton of Zink improvements for OpenGL over Vulkan, Microsoft's Dozen "dzn" working on Vulkan over Direct3D 12, OpenGL 4.2 for the D3D12 path on Windows, on-disk shader cache support for the Raspberry Pi V3D OpenGL driver, more older driver code moving to NIR paths, and various other enhancements.

With today's Mesa 22.1.1 is a wide assortment of bug fixes to stabilize this quarterly feature release. There are many fixes to the Intel ANV Vulkan driver code, many NIR fixes, seemingly never ending fixes around Zink, a few RadeonSI fixes, and the VMware Gallium3D driver has back-ported support for forthcoming SVGAv3 virtual GPU adapters in upcoming VMware virtualization products.


Mesa releases continue to be particularly heavy on the open-source Radeon and Intel driver changes but increasing work too on Lavapipe, Zink, Microsoft's Windows efforts, and the other existing smaller drivers.


Downloads and more details on the Mesa 22.1.1 fixes via the release announcement.

Mesa 22.0.5 was also released this evening as the last planned Mesa 22.0 release. Intel and Zink lead on the fixes front for Mesa 22.0.5.
