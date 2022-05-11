Mesa 22.1-rc5 Released With Dozens Of Fixes For Zink, RADV & Intel Vulkan Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 11 May 2022 at 05:13 AM EDT.
There was hope that Mesa 22.1 would have been released this week but instead it's been diveted to at least next week due to more than 90 patches flowing in the past week. As such, today we have Mesa 22.1-rc5 for another week of testing.

Mesa 22.1-rc5 has predominantly a lot of fixes for the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan code, Radeon Vulkan (RADV), and Intel Vulkan (ANV) drivers. There are also patches for the new Kopper code to support EXT_swap_control, eglSwapInterval, and more. The fixes range from a possible RADV memory leak, a ton of Zink fixes throughout, many smaller ANV alterations, RADV fixing pipeline query states, and a fix for Clover with Clang.

See the 22.1-rc5 announcement for a full list of the Mesa 22.1 patches this week.

Mesa 22.0.3 meanwhile was released as the newest bi-weekly stable Mesa release. Found in Mesa 22.0.3 is a wide assortment of random small changes touching LLVMpipe, R300g, back-porting OpenGL 4.6 support for WGL, and various Vulkan driver fixes.
