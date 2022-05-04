Mesa 22.1-rc4 Released With More Zink + Kopper Fixes

Another week of fixes and backports have collected for Mesa 22.1 and now available for testing in the form of Mesa 22.1-rc4.
Mesa 22.1-rc4 brings a variety of fixes and other backports from Mesa Git/22.2. There is now subgroup suffle support for Gallivm and Lavapipe seeing subgroup shuffle operations enabled, I915_FORMAT_MOD_4_TILED support for XeHP, support for reading the hardware configuration (hwconfig) from the i915 kernel driver, the Intel Iris Gallium3D driver switching to the new kernel user-space API for computing video memory availability for dedicated vRAM, a RADV workaround for the GRID Autosport game, and many different Zink and Kopper fixes.
There are many new features and improvements with Mesa 22.1 for what will be the Q2'2022 feature release. Mesa 22.1.0 should be out next week unless a fifth weekly release candidate is deemed necessary.
The full list of patches for today's Mesa 22.1-rc4 release can be found via Mesa-dev.
