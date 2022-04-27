Mesa 22.1-rc3 Released With Backports For Intel Raptor Lake P, Zink/Kopper On Windows

Mesa 22.1 is gearing up for release in early to mid May while out today is the third weekly release candidate. Mesa 22.1-rc3 continues in back-porting many fixes and improvements from the feature code building up for next quarter's Mesa 22.2.
Mesa 22.1-rc3 has a number of fixes and additions back-ported from the latest mainline code, including new Intel hardware support, a lot of ongoing Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan enhancements, Windows improvements, and more. Some of the new changes in Mesa 22.1-rc3 include:
- Device information added for Intel Raptor Lake P. It's a small addition mainlined last week with just the new PCI IDs and device information while all the existing Gen12 code paths for Alder Lake and Raptor Lake S are being followed, so tiny for back-porting.
- WGL OpenGL 4.6 support and Kopper handling as part of X-Plane looking to make use of Zink across all platforms -- including Windows -- for its OpenGL handling.
- Many Kopper and Zink fixes for other areas beyond the Windows/WGL work as well as Windows windowing system integration )WSI) and other changes back-ported from mainline Mesa.
- Various Intel fixes such as for fixing the number of threads per EU on Xe HP hardware as well as some Vulkan ray-tracing fixes.
- Various fixes for Microsoft's Dozen "Dzn" implementation of Vulkan on Direct3D 12.
- Various Radeon RADV Vulkan fixes.
The full list of this week's Mesa 22.1 patches merged via the RC3 announcement.
See our Mesa 22.1 feature list for more details on all the changes in tow for this quarter's feature update to these open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.
